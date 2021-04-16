Trocheck scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Trocheck saw his 13-game point streak end Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Red Wings, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. The 27-year-old scored in the second period and added a power-play helper on Sebastian Aho's third-period tally. Trocheck is up to 17 goals, 36 points, 94 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-3 rating through 33 contests. He's just two points shy of his output from 62 appearances last year.