Trocheck played through an MCL sprain during Carolina's second-round series against the Lightning, but he's expected to make a full recovery in approximately two weeks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Trocheck missed Games 3 and 4 versus Tampa Bay due to his MCL sprain, but he gutted it out and returned for a must-win Game 5, logging two shots on net and two hits in 20:58 of ice time, but he wasn't able to help the Hurricanes stave off elimination. Trocheck was highly productive this season, finishing the campaign with 17 goals, 43 points, 123 shots and 107 hits in 47 contests. He'll be a rock-solid secondary option at forward in fantasy leagues next year.