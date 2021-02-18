Trocheck registered a power-play goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Florida. He also went 11-for-17 (64.7 percent) on faceoffs.

Trocheck sent the game into overtime with a terrific re-direct at the side of the Florida net, potting his seventh goal of the season. The 27-year-old former Panther has been productive all year, but he's cranked it up over the last 10 days with a five-game point streak (two goals, five assists).