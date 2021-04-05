Trocheck notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Stars.
Trocheck set up Jordan Martinook for the lone tally in Sunday's game. In his last 10 appearances, Trocheck has five goals and eight assists, but he missed eight games due to an upper-body injury in the middle of his hot run. The 27-year-old center has collected 14 goals, 29 points, 81 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-4 rating through 28 contests.
