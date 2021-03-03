Trocheck scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Trocheck gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead at 16:13 of the first period as he tipped in Dougie Hamilton's shot attempt. The 27-year-old Trocheck has impressed with 12 goals and 19 points through 21 appearances. He's collected 10 points on the power play, but he's also shot a career-high 19.0 percent -- that success rate is due to drop slightly over the course of the season.
