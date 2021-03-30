Trocheck (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Trocheck is back in action after an eight-game absence. Prior to this injury, Trocheck was leading the team with 13 goals and 24 assists, and he was on a six-game point streak (four goals, four assists). The 27-year-old will center the second line with Andrei Svechnikov and Jesper Fast.