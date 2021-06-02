Trocheck suffered an apparent leg injury in Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Lightning, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Trocheck was hurt when he collided with teammate Warren Foegele in the second period. The 27-year-old Trocheck took one shift in the third period, but returned to the locker room after a conversation with the trainer, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Losing the top-six center is significant for the Hurricanes, who will likely finish Game 2 with 11 forwards. More information on his status should surface prior to Thursday's Game 3.