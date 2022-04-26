Trocheck (rest) will play Tuesday on the road against the Rangers.
Trocheck will jump back into the team's top six after resting Sunday against the Islanders. The 28-year-old's 48 points are his most since 2017-18, when he went off for 75 with Florida.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Won't play Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Scores in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Dishes out two assists in win•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Keeps chugging along•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Adds another helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Two points against Flyers•