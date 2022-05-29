Trocheck scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Trocheck buried a backhand shot off a rebound to cut Carolina's deficit to 4-2 in the second period. The 28-year-old center now has goals in back-to-back games after going scoreless in his previous six contests. Trocheck has nine points in the postseason with five goals and four assists.
