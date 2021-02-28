Trocheck scored a power-play goal and registered five shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Florida. He also went 12-for-21 (57.1 percent) on faceoffs.

Trocheck opened the scoring 17:38 into the first period with a deflection from the high slot. It was the 10th goal of the season for the former Panther, who has found the back of the net in both games against his old teammates this year. The 27-year-old needs just one more goal to match his entire total from 2019-20. Add the former 30-goal scorer with confidence if he's still available on your waiver wire.