Trocheck tallied a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Nashville in Game 4.

Trocheck got the Hurricanes on the board late in the opening period, poking home a loose puck in the blue paint to make it a 1-1 game. It was Trocheck's second straight game with a goal, his first time lighting the lamp in back-to-back contests since early April. He has three points and 10 shots on goal through four games in the series.