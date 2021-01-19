Trocheck had a goal and an assist with three shots and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over Nashville.

Trocheck gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead less than four minutes into the third period, finding the net for the second game in a row. He also had an assist on Nino Niederreiter's empty-net goal in the final minute. Trocheck endured a tough night in the faceoff circle (four wins, 10 losses) but now has three points through three games. He scored just 21 goals over the last two seasons combined after firing a career-best 31 in 2017-18.