Trocheck scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
Trocheck opened the scoring on Monday, tapping home a feed from Brady Skjei on the rush. The goal snapped a 4-game point drought for the 28-year-old. Trocheck now has 17 goals and 26 assists on the season, centering Carolina's second line.
