Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Scores OT winner for new club
Trochek scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.
After starting his Canes tenure with zero points through four games, Trochek finally made an impact. The 26-year-old now has 11 goals -- one more than last season -- and 37 points through 60 games between Carolina and Florida.
