Trocheck netted a shorthanded goal, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Trocheck converted on a 2-on-1 with Jordan Staal to open the scoring at 12:57 of the first period. The goal ended Trocheck's six-game point drought since he had three points in Game 5 against the Bruins in the first round. The center is at eight points, 25 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-7 rating in 12 playoff contests, playing mainly as the Hurricanes' second-line center with all-situations usage.