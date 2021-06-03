Trocheck (leg) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't suit up in Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Trocheck suffered the leg injury in Game 2's loss, as he appeared to make knee-on-knee contact with teammate Warren Foegele. Trocheck's absence sees Jordan Staal take over as the team's No. 2 center, with Morgan Geekie drawing in on the fourth line. Trocheck's next chance to suit up is in Saturday's Game 4.