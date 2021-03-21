Trocheck (upper body) practiced in a no-contact jersey Sunday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Trocheck made his first practice appearance since suffering an upper-body injury March 9. The 27-year-old will still need to shed the no-contact sweater before returning to the lineup, but it's encouraging that he's making progress. After all, he was leading the team in goals (13) and points (24) at the time of his injury.