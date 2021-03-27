Trocheck (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said that Trocheck has been able to skate on his own, but the 27-year-old center needs medical clearance before re-entering the lineup. However, once Trocheck gains clearance, he should be ready to renter the lineup right away because he's been on the ice for more than a week now. Prior to this injury, Trocheck was leading the Hurricanes in goals (13) and points (24).
