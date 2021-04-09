Trocheck scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-0 win over Florida on Thursday.

The goal was fluky, but it counts just the same. Trocheck fired it from a sharp angle and it hit the junction of the right post and crossbar, went straight up and the puck landed on Chris Dreidger's back before it dropped in the net. Trocheck has scored a goal in each of the six games he has played against this former team this season. And more impressively, he stretched his point streak to 12 games and 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists).