Trocheck scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 5 win over the Bruins.
After helping out on power-play goals by Tony DeAngelo and Seth Jarvis, Trocheck ended any doubts about this one by potting an empty-netter with 3:40 left in the third. Carolina's second-line center has enjoyed an excellent series heading into Thursday's Game 6, notching three goals and four assists.
