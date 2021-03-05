Trocheck dished out two helpers in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Trocheck assisted on goals by Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter, with the latter coming into an empty net. He has three goals and two assists over an active four-game point streak, giving Trocheck 21 points in 22 games overall.
