Trocheck (lower body) provided two assists, three shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and a pair of hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Trocheck missed one game with the injury, and he skated 19:06 in Thursday's contest, second-most among Hurricanes forwards. His first assist Thursday came on the power play. The 27-year-old appears locked into a top-six job. He's racked up an impressive six goals, five assists, a plus-4 rating, 21 hits and 35 shots on net through 10 appearances. Consider this the green light to reinsert Trocheck into fantasy lineups.