Trocheck picked up two assists while adding three hits, two shots, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating during Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.
The 27-year-old snapped a brief four-game point drought with the performance. Trocheck has had a big first full season with Carolina, and through 43 contests he's up to 17 goals and 41 points.
