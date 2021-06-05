Trocheck (leg) won't play in Saturday's Game 4 versus Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Trocheck will miss a second straight game with his leg injury. With Trocheck on the shelf, look for Jordan Staal to center the Hurricanes' second line during Saturday's contest.
