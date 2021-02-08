Trocheck (lower body) will not suit up for Monday's game against Columbus, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Trocheck has tallied nine points in nine games to start the season while holding down his top-six role. The 27-year-old will have a couple of days to rest up before Thursday's tilt in Dallas but his status for that game is uncertain at this time.
