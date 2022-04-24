Trocheck (undisclosed) is listed as a scratch for Sunday's game against the Islanders, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
It's unclear whether Trocheck is banged up or just getting a maintenance day with the regular season winding down. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Rangers in a game that could wind up deciding first place in the Metropolitan Division.
