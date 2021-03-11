Trocheck (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday night's game versus Nashville, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
This is a major blow to the Hurricanes and fantasy managers alike, as Trocheck has been one of Carolina's best forwards this season, having racked up 13 goals and 24 points in 24 contests. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with Detroit.
