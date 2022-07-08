Grudinin was selected 156th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Grudinin has played for his native Russia in numerous international tournaments the past many years and even saw six games worth of KHL action this past season for a loaded team in CSKA Moscow which won that league's championship. Grudinin does an excellent job of reading plays in all three zones, although his defense is ahead of his offense at this point. Grudinin is more quick than fast, but he does skate well enough to carry the puck up ice without issue. Carolina is hoping that Grudinin's combination of wheels and smarts are enough to lockdown a depth spot as an NHL regular at some point down the road.