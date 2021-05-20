Foegele scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and served two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators in Game 2.

Foegele had a centering pass late in the third period deflect in off of a Predator defender. The 25-year-old winger produced 10 goals and 10 assists in 53 regular-season contests this year. He'll serve in a bottom-six role with a bit of secondary scoring and a physical presence during the playoffs.