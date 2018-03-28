Foegele was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

Foegele notched a goal and an assist in his NHL debut Monday against the Senators, and he'd end up beating Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid in the subsequent contest as well. Nabbed by the Hurricanes with a third-round (67th overall) pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Foegele's redirection to the minors shouldn't be viewed as your typical demotion, as the Hurricanes are off until Friday anyway.