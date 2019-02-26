Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Back with big club
Foegele is back with the Hurricanes per the NHL's official media site.
The 22-year-old was sent to the AHL via a paper move Monday, meaning he's eligible to suit up in the AHL playoffs, but is still with the big club. Foegele will likely continue to be a mainstay in the lineup, but will look to turn around his dreadful month of February, as he's only recorded two points in 12 games.
