Foegele scored a third-period goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Vancouver.

The 22-year-old now has seven points in six career NHL games, dating back to last season. Foegele continues to impress early in his pro career and has been a big part of Carolina's hot start to the season. The Hurricanes will now enjoy a few days off, with their next game coming Saturday versus the Wild.

