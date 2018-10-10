Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Continues hot start to season
Foegele scored a third-period goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Vancouver.
The 22-year-old now has seven points in six career NHL games, dating back to last season. Foegele continues to impress early in his pro career and has been a big part of Carolina's hot start to the season. The Hurricanes will now enjoy a few days off, with their next game coming Saturday versus the Wild.
