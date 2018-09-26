Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Continues preseason scoring binge
Foegele recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over Nashville.
Foegele only suited up for two games with Carolina last season, but he made the most of that limited opportunity with two goals and an assist. While this is just preseason, a multi-point effort against star Predators netminder Pekka Rinne suggests the 22-year-old winger is ready for success at the NHL level.
