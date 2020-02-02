Foegele notched two assists, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Foegele set up goals by Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho in the contest. The 23-year-old winger is up to 24 points, 106 shots and 56 hits through 52 games. He's already exceeded the 15 points he had last year -- at his current pace, a 35-point output is within reach.