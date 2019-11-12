Foegele had a goal and an assist and was plus-3 in Monday's 8-2 win over Ottawa. He also had four shots on goal.

It hasn't been the most productive start to the season for the 23-year-old, who now has two goals and seven points in 18 games, despite receiving a top-six role. Foegele had 10 goals and 15 points in 77 games as a rookie in 2018-19 and would be a good bet to eclipse those totals if he held onto his current role, but he's going need more performances like tonight's in order to avoid moving down the lineup.