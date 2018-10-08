Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Erupts for three points in win
Foegele scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.
The former third-round pick in 2014 -- 67th overall -- now has three points in as many games, after going scoreless in the team's first two contests. Foegele continues to impress at the NHL level, having tallied six points in five career appearances, dating back to a brief cameo appearance last season. If he keeps playing as he has, the 22-year-old won't have to worry about a return to the minors anytime soon.
