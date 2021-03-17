Foegele (upper body) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings.
Foegele was ruled out during the second period of the contest. It's unclear how Foegele was injured. The 24-year-old winger's status for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets is yet to be determined. The Hurricanes would likely need to make a callup if Foegele can't play in that game.
