Foegele scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Foegele netted his second goal in his last three outings. Since the winger has returned from COVID-19 protocols, he's produced three goals and two helpers in five games, which accounts for all of his offense after he began the season with no points through the first three contests. The 24-year-old Foegele will likely continue to work in a middle-six role.