Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Finds scoreboard Thursday
Foegele tallied a goal and three shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Foegele ended a nine-game scoring drought with his eighth goal and 13th point in 72 games. The 22-year-old has a bright future, but he will need to become a more consistent offensive performer to garner much fantasy consideration outside of dynasty formats.
