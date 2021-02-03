Foegele registered a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout win over Chicago.

Foegele helped get the Hurricanes off to a 2-0 lead, assisting on Andrei Svechnikov's goal 3:51 into the game, then scoring his first of the season 11 minutes later. The points were the first of the season for Foegele, who had been in the league's COVID-19 protocol since Jan. 19. The 24-year-old is coming off a 2019-20 season in which he set career highs for points (30), goals (13) and assists (17).