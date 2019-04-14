Foegele picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series.

Foegele generated 15 points in 77 regular-season games this year, primarily used on the fourth line. It's unlikely Foegele will have much chance to produce offense going forward, as the Hurricanes are down 2-0 in the series and will likely lean more heavily on their stars in an attempt to dig out of the deficit.