Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Generates assist
Foegele picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series.
Foegele generated 15 points in 77 regular-season games this year, primarily used on the fourth line. It's unlikely Foegele will have much chance to produce offense going forward, as the Hurricanes are down 2-0 in the series and will likely lean more heavily on their stars in an attempt to dig out of the deficit.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Finds scoreboard Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Struggling in rookie season•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Back with big club•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Sent to Charlotte in paper move•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Rare helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Rare goal in win over Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...