Foegele collected an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Foegele set up Andrei Svechnikov for the game-tying goal. December has been kind to Foegele -- the 23-year-old has two markers and five helpers in eight games since the calendar flipped. He has a career-high 16 points to go with 69 shots and 43 hits in just 35 games this year -- he needed 77 outings to pick up 15 points in 2018-19.