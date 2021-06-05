Foegele (upper body) will play in Saturday's Game 4 versus Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Foegele is expected to skate on Carolina's second line and second power-play unit during Saturday's contest. He's picked up two points through nine games this postseason.
