Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Growing pains continue
Foegele saw ice time of just 9:34 in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals, and was held off the scoresheet for the 24th consecutive game.
After landing his first full-time roster spot back in October, the former Charlotte Checker was looking like a potential breakout star with three goals and four points in his first four games of the season. Unfortunately, it's been all downhill for Foegele since then, as he has failed to record a point for the past two months. He continues to skate in a bottom-six role, playing primarily with Victor Rask and Phil Di Giuseppe on the Canes' third line.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Ugly scoring drought continues•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Offensive slump continues•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Continues hot start to season•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Erupts for three points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Lands roster spot•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Continues preseason scoring binge•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...