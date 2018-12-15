Foegele saw ice time of just 9:34 in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals, and was held off the scoresheet for the 24th consecutive game.

After landing his first full-time roster spot back in October, the former Charlotte Checker was looking like a potential breakout star with three goals and four points in his first four games of the season. Unfortunately, it's been all downhill for Foegele since then, as he has failed to record a point for the past two months. He continues to skate in a bottom-six role, playing primarily with Victor Rask and Phil Di Giuseppe on the Canes' third line.