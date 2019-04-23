Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Keeps rolling in opening series
Foegele lit the lamp in Monday's win over the Capitals for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Foegele has given goalie Braden Holtby a lot of problems in this series, as the rookie winger leads the Hurricanes with four goals, including a power-play marker in Game 3. If you're invested in DFS games for the playoffs, consider rolling the dice on Foegele since he's still a relative unknown to the casual hockey fan.
