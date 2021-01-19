Foegele was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Jordan Staal was already in COVID-19 protocol, and Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen all landed on the list, leading to the postponement of Tuesday's game against the Predators. For now, Thursday's game against the Panthers is still scheduled.