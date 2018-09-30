Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Lands roster spot
Foegele will start the regular season with the Hurricanes, The News & Observer reports.
Foegele came into training camp as a longshot to crack the roster, despite his solid numbers at AHL Charlotte last season (46 points in 73 games). However, with seven points in four exhibition games over the past two weeks, his preseason performance has been too good for the coaching staff to ignore, so it appears he will get an extended look on the Canes' top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen to start the season. If this combination sticks, Foegele has serious fantasy sleeper potential this year.
