Foegele scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 4-2 win over Florida.
Foegele fought off a slash while on a breakaway and beat Chris Driedger to extend Carolina's lead to 4-1 early in the third period. It was just the second goal in the last 13 games for the 24-year-old, who has nine points in 21 contests on the year.
