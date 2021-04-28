Foegele produced an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Foegele earned the secondary helper on a Nino Niederreiter goal in the third period. The 25-year-old Foegele has racked up 18 points, 80 shots, 54 hits and a plus-7 rating through 46 contests. He'll mostly work in a bottom-six role now that Teuvo Teravainen is back from a concussion.