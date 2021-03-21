Foegele scored a goal on two shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus on Saturday.

Foegele gave the Hurricanes a short-lived lead late in the third period, crashing the net to knock home a rebound with 4:13 left in regulation. It was his sixth goal of the season and his first in the last six contests. The 24-year-old has 13 points in 28 games on the year.